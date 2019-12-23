8 times suspected 'porch pirates' have been thwarted from stealing holiday packages

KABC/Houston Police

Home surveillance systems and clever police officers have been tackling the issue of "porch pirates" who steal packages delivered to front doors across the country.

Insider compiled a list of some high profile arrests involving package thieves in the last few years.

With last-minute holiday gifts arriving at homes across the country, many may be fearing so-called porch pirates who go around neighborhoods looting people's holiday packages.

But Americans would be happy to know that surveillance cameras and police department sting operations have been helping catch these package thieves and discourage others from doing the same.

Here are several notable package thief arrests, and how they were caught.

Former NASA engineer and YouTube personality Mark Rober said he caught several thieves in 2018 with a specially designed fake package that exploded glitter when opened.

The fake package was also outfitted with multiple cameras to capture the thief's response to the surprise, as well as a fart spray that was triggered to encourage them to abandon the box.

It's unclear if Rober actually caught anyone with the device, but it sure made a spectacular sight when it exploded glitter.

Glendale, California, resident Shannon Brandon, right, shamed one potential package thief into returning a box she witnessed him stealing off one of her neighbor's porches. "I don't think so ... go put that back, right now!" Brandon shouted on December 18.

KABC reported at the time that police didn't find the suspect.

The Milpitas Police Department in California staged a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of Flor Estela Hernandez, 37, on December 11.

According to a press release from the police department, officers placed a bait package at a doorstop on McCandless Drive. Just eight minutes later, Hernandez drove up, parked her car, and took the package before driving away, police said. Officers soon pulled her over and arrested her on charges of grand theft and being an unlicensed driver.

"The Milpitas Police Department will continue to conduct similar operations and be proactive in protecting residents from being victims," the statement read.

Other police departments across the country have been carrying out similar bait operations with packages equipped with GPS, according to a 2017 report from CBS This Morning.

Piedmont, California, seasonal UPS worker Unyque Marie Alley was arrested on suspicion of petty theft on December 19, 2019, after police said she stole an iPad she delivered two days prior.

