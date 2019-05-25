8 Tips for Flying With a Child Who Has Severe Food Allergies

Everyone who knows me and my family, knows how much we love Walt Disney World. I have been vacationing at Disney since I was 7-years-old and over 20 years later, it is still my all time favorite place to be. I experienced first boyfriends, hard break-ups and it’s where I fell head over heels in love with my husband…all at my second home. Dan and I got engaged right in front of the castle in 2014 while my parents took pictures of us and then rushed us onto It’s a Small World. We took the most amazing honeymoon where we over ate, enjoyed spa treatments and went to every single park…twice! When Dan and I found out we were pregnant, we ended up back at Disney to announce our little girl coming in November of that year. And then, of course, we took one last hurrah babymoon at Disney before Olivia arrived. So, needless to say, we knew we couldn’t wait to take our little girl to Disney!

Related:​ Please Understand Food Allergies Are Invisible Disabilities

When we finally decided it was time to take her to the most magical place on earth, we were filled with excitement – I may have cried happy tears – but they quickly turned to tears of fear and nerves. In order to get to Disney World, we would need to take a plane. (I know we could have driven, but Olivia is not a fan of the car seat so that would have been one miserable 20 plus hours). I’ve heard so many horror stories of people with food allergies having a really hard time on airplanes. As many allergy moms do, I took a deep dive into the internet to find out how to go about boarding a plane with a child that is allergic to so much. I was picturing being trapped inside a giant metal box full of other people eating sandwiches, peanuts, trail mix and drinking milk! I was filled with overwhelming anxiety and dread and I seriously contemplated if going to Disney was even worth putting her through something that was potentially so dangerous. So, I spoke with my allergist, talked with other allergy moms and read up on all of the many allergy Facebook sites I follow. With all of that, I put together a game plan that made me feel much more in control.

Related:​ How My Friends Have Supported Me in My Food Allergy Journey

Here are the things we we did to prepare for Olivia’s very first flight with severe food allergies:

1. Mark allergy on the ticket!

After doing a lot of research, I found that JetBlue had a really good reputation for accommodating people with food allergies, so we chose to book our flight with them. When we finally found a price that matched our budget, we started the process to book the tickets. When you get to the page where you enter your name and other general information, there is a place where you can specify if you have any allergies. Here you can specify that you or your child have a nut allergy.

2. Call the airline to confirm.

We also called the airline about two weeks prior to our trip to confirm that our tickets stated Olivia’s severe food allergies. This is when we were told that not only would she be safe on the flight, but that Jet Blue participates in something called “buffer zones” which means that they will ask the two rows in front of you, and two rows behind you to refrain from eating any nut products. If those passengers can’t comply, they will move their seats. This made me so excited – a safe space for Olivia!