8 Tips for Naming a Small Business

Jennifer Taylor
·5 min read
SouthWorks / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SouthWorks / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Introducing a new business to the world is a very big deal. You have a great concept in mind, but you still need to come up with the perfect name.

Not to put any added pressure on you, but the name you choose will play a big role in the success of the company. Therefore, it needs to engage and intrigue new customers, while being easy for existing clients to remember.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
Find Out: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

In most cases, this is much easier said than done. Therefore, you'll need to think long and hard about what you choose to name your business.

Thankfully, plenty of others have been in your shoes, and they have valuable advice to share. Listening carefully to their advice can help you come up with a name that's truly perfect for your company.

Ready to get started? Here are eight tips from professionals who know how to successfully name a small business.

svetikd / Getty Images
svetikd / Getty Images

Tell a Story

Everyone loves a good story, so choosing a story-driven brand name will allow you to create an emotional resonance with customers, said Maria Shriver, co-founder and CEO of MOSH.

"And a story-driven name infers more than what your business does -- it also implies the essence of your brand to create a powerful association with your products," she said. "While it's not always easy to give a sense of story in one or two words, Nike, Warby Parker, Amazon and Apple rely on storybook names and metaphors to imply comparisons between their offering and well-known characters, places and concepts."

She said this is powerful because story-driven names evoke familiar emotions and create brand experiences people can relate to.

Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation: Is It Worth It?

iStock.com
iStock.com

Don't Pigeonhole Yourself

You're just starting out, so it's possible your company will offer very limited products or services, but that doesn't mean you need a very specific name to match.

"Give yourself space to evolve as you learn more about what you'll offer long term, who your customer is and how you could expand in the future," said Kelly Mosser, a small business coach and consultant based in New York City. "For example, naming your business Cassie's Candles doesn't provide room to seamlessly expand your product offering down the road, if you decide to branch out into other adjacent products."

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Consider Your Desired Tone and Energy

When brainstorming names for your company, Mosser said to think about the tone and energy you want it to convey and make sure your top choice accurately reflects that.

"For example, if you're a fun clothing brand that caters to Gen Z, avoid names that are too serious or professional in nature," she said. "Name your business with your ideal customer in mind." This is important because if your name doesn't speak to your target market, they might not give your business a fair chance.

katleho Seisa / Getty Images
katleho Seisa / Getty Images

Don't Be Vague

Being elusive can be exciting and intriguing, but not when naming a business. Mosser said this is a bad idea because it can confuse consumers.

"It should be clear from the name of your business the kind of product or service you provide, without having to say much more," she said.

The last thing you want is for your desired customer base to assume you don't sell the products and services they need because your name doesn't accurately convey what you do.

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Incorporate Your Name

If you have a service-based business, Mosser advised incorporating your name into the business name.

"This makes for seamless searching online and helps establish you as the face of your brand," Mosser said. "It also humanizes your business."

You've worked hard to build something you stand behind, so this is a simple way to show customers you stand behind your company. It's also easy for people to remember -- especially friends, family and soon-to-be repeat clients -- paving the way for loads of referrals.

FG Trade / iStock.com
FG Trade / iStock.com

Don't Make It a Tribute to Someone Else

In theory, naming your business after someone who inspired you to start it is a great idea. However, Mosser said it doesn't work too well in practice.

"A lot of folks like to pay tribute to a family member or mentor by naming their business after them, but in my experience this only creates confusion in communication and branding," she said.

There are still plenty of other ways to honor that special someone. For example, you might name a product or service after them or incorporate their favorite color into your logo.

Chaay_Tee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chaay_Tee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get Creative

A good business name is one that's not already used in your local market.

"Being unique and being strategic will help avoid legal issues, increase SEO and allow business owners to build their brand with confidence," said Ana Juneja, a trademark attorney at Ana Law®, based in Chicago.

This means you can have a little fun with the naming process, as long as your final choice makes sense for your brand.

"Legally and financially speaking, arbitrary and fanciful names are the strongest brand name," she said. "Descriptive names are still brandable, but generic names are not."

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don't Commit Trademark Infringement

Selecting a brand name that's already in play is bad for business and can cause you serious legal woes.

"Small businesses should above all else choose a name that does not infringe on anyone else's trademark rights, since that is illegal," Juneja said. "Brand names that are registered as a trademark can be found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office -- USPTO -- database."

She said checking to make sure someone else doesn't have a trademark on your desired brand name can help you avoid the potential for hundreds of thousands of dollars in trademark lawsuits, intellectual property lawsuits and rebranding.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Tips for Naming a Small Business

Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say

    East Kentucky flooding killed at least 37 people, but many in the region are now asking if the abandoned coal mines may have contributed to the water that swept through their towns.

  • Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

    A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was dismissed last month because, according to a judge in the Southern California District Court where the complaint was brought, the plaintiffs didn’t play enough Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to make an informed case against the maligned publisher. For once in Activision Blizzard’s many contentious legal battles, things ended smoothly.

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    GE has some impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Gas prices tumble in Iowa — especially in the Des Moines metro — to the lowest in U.S.

    Iowa gas prices decline sharply, now among nation's lowest. Des Moines' average gas price dropped even lower than the state average.

  • This map shows where Europe gets its natural gas - and economic disaster is looming if Russia cuts off its fuel supply

    Russia has stoked up an energy crisis in Europe by cutting the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Here's where the continent gets its natural gas.

  • California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology

    The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

    Several states have seen gasoline prices drop to three bucks or lower as crude oil prices have continued to decline.

  • Gas prices are 30% higher than last year - but fuel demand is cratering to pandemic levels of 2 years ago

    While prices have declined in recent weeks, they remain well above year-ago rates even as demand slows to levels last seen in July 2020.

  • Another natural gas rate wallop appears on the way in Oregon

    Oregon’s three natural gas distribution utilities — all investor-owned companies regulated by the Public Utility Commission — have filed for double-digit rate increases to take effect this November as they pass along rising wholesale prices. The hikes come on top of big increases last year and an impending general rate increase of nearly 10% for NW Natural (NYSE: NWN), which serves around 80% of natural gas customers in Oregon. The Citizens’ Utility Board, which represents residential ratepayers, said the cumulative increase for NW Natural customers would amount to 42.4% since last October.

  • California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

  • India Plans Contentious Law to Cut $75 Billion Utility Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- India is planning laws that would boost competition and lower debt at its power distribution companies, but also risks fomenting anger in a country where electricity is often used as an election sweetener.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan T

  • Buy Your Groceries at These 6 Small Businesses

    Maybe Whole Foods or Trader Joe's is your go-to grocery store because it has everything you think you need. But there are plenty of amazing small business grocery stores out there that shouldn't be...

  • York County vs. David Tepper: New court documents show how this dispute is unfolding

    York County’s lawyers filed new documents in court Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, lawyers representing Tepper-owned companies offered documents of their own.

  • What Hidden Obstacles May Snag Your Retirement? 5 Key Points to Consider

    To avoid getting hung up unexpectedly, plan for retirement using the “TRICK” method, which stands for taxes, risk tolerance, investment mix, costs and knowledge gaps.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not

    Retirement can mean different things to different people. For others, it's the time to do absolutely nothing after working for decades. Nobody knows exactly how much money they'll need in retirement because different lifestyles will require different financial considerations.

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • The New & Genius Ways to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.