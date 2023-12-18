8 vehicles run over biker after he falls off his motorcycle, Florida cops say

A Florida biker died under grisly circumstances when he tumbled off his motorcycle into the path of eight other vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old biker was struck eight times in rapid succession and died at the scene, the highway patrol reported in a news release.

It happened about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, on U.S. 27 near Lake Louisa State Park. The area is about 33 miles southeast of Orlando.

Investigators say the biker was southbound on six-lane U.S. 27 when he lost control, fell off his Kawasaki and landed in the center southbound lane.

Eight vehicles following behind the motorcycle then struck the driver, due to not seeing him in time to swerve or break, officials said. The vehicles included cars, SUVs and pickups, officials said.

All eight drivers remained at the scene for investigators, the report says. None were injured.

The identity of the biker was not released. He lived in Kissimmee, which is about 30 miles southeast of the accident scene, officials said.

