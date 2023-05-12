8 vehicles stolen overnight from local Centerville car dealership

Eight vehicles were stolen from a Centerville car dealership Tuesday night.

>> TRENDING: At least 1 injured following reports of multiple shots fired in Springfield

Centerville Police were called to Performance JeepLand, at the intersection of Loop Road and East Alex Bell Road, Wednesday morning after eight vehicles were reportedly stolen from the premises the night before, Officer John Davis with the city’s police department said.

Details surrounding the theft were not disclosed due to the active investigation following event. As a result, information like the value of the stolen merchandise remained unknown.

However, the police department did state that no arrests have been made at the time of questioning.

Other surrounding dealerships were notified of the multi-vehicle theft as a precaution.

Centerville Police led the investigation into the incident.

We will update this story as it develops.