8 victims from 2 shootings on consecutive Saturdays: What Lexington police say now

Rayleigh Deaton
·2 min read

Verbal altercations set off gunfire in two shootings of three or more people in Lexington on back-to-back weekends, police said Wednesday.

The verbal altercations “escalated to shots fired,” said Sgt. Donnell Gordon, a spokesman for the police department.

The results: eight wounded in shootings at two locations — one inside New Circle Road and one outside — on two consecutive Saturdays. The victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 64. That toll is unusual for the city. The cases are still open.

Here’s what we know about the violence.

July 31: East Fifth Street

According to Lexington police Lt. Ronald Keaton, on July 31, police responded to the 400 block of East Fifth Street after multiple shots were reported around 9:13 p.m.

Keaton previously said police found five gunshot victims, one with life-threatening injuries. The five victims were males — two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and two adults, ages 31 and 64, according to police department data.

The Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, WKYT, reported that bullet casings were found outside a building.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the incident at East Fifth Street was a mass shooting, as it injured or killed four or more people.

Aug. 7: East Reynolds Road

Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel said officers responded to 161 East Reynolds Road around 2 a.m. Saturday. A karaoke bar is located at that address.

When they arrived, Van Brackel said officers found one person with a gunshot wound. He said a second victim was found on the 800 block of Malibu Drive, and a third showed up at the University of Kentucky Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.

Two additional people showed up at UK hospital, saying they had been hit by vehicles fleeing the parking lot after the shooting, Van Brackel said.

Police said the injuries weren’t life-threatening. Those shot included a 37-year-old woman and two men, ages 22 and 32.

Could it happen again?

Police aren’t revealing what they’re doing to prevent another similar incident. Gordon said that he was unable to “go into police tactics.” That’s not uncommon in larger departments that don’t want tip off those they are policing.

The two incidents are ongoing investigations, and Gordon said the department is “asking anyone with information to please call and talk to our detectives.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

    Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. Many scramble to make ends meet with side jobs — home bakeries, haircuts, car repairs, food deliveries, barter.

  • Pardoned KY man admitted he shot a man to death during robbery, accomplice says

    Patrick Baker could face life in prison if convicted.

  • China's COVID outbreak hitting services sector, travel, hospitality

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's tighter social restrictions to fight its latest COVID-19 outbreak, now in its fourth week and involving more than a dozen cities, are hitting the services sector especially travel and hospitality in the world's second-largest economy. China has refrained from full lockdowns of major cities such as those seen during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hubei province, to avoid totally paralysing the economy. "The current wave has led to the re-imposition of much tighter social distancing measures, which would significantly hurt the transport, tourism, and other service sectors," Citi analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • Pastor accused of sex assault talks of 2nd victim in jail call with wife, Texas cops say

    “I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.

  • Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence

    A man who was already serving time in jail found himself in an unbelievable predicament when he discovered his cellmate […] The post Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former Houston pastor accused of molesting teen for 5 years

    The 46-year-old admitted and pleaded guilty to the molestation while as a pastor in Cypress Station. The victim was 13 when it started, prosecutors said.

  • Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

    A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. At a bond hearing for Monty Morgan, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet disclosed about the weekend traffic stop in which Officer Ella French was killed and another officer was critically injured. At the conclusion of the hearing, Cook County Judge Arthur Willis ordered Morgan — previously identified as Emonte Morgan — held without bond on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • Ghislaine Maxwell prepared to give evidence on behalf of Prince Andrew

    Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to give evidence on behalf of Duke of York after he was sued for the sexual assault of a teenage girl 20 years ago.

  • Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

    On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.

  • Online creator Chris Chan, charged with incest, said 'I'm famous on the internet' in first court appearance, according to report

    Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.

  • Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

    Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]

  • 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer

    Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.

  • Parole allowed for man who buried California victim alive

    Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.