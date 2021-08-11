8 victims from 2 shootings on consecutive Saturdays: What Lexington police say now

Verbal altercations set off gunfire in two shootings of three or more people in Lexington on back-to-back weekends, police said Wednesday.

The verbal altercations “escalated to shots fired,” said Sgt. Donnell Gordon, a spokesman for the police department.

The results: eight wounded in shootings at two locations — one inside New Circle Road and one outside — on two consecutive Saturdays. The victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 64. That toll is unusual for the city. The cases are still open.

Here’s what we know about the violence.

July 31: East Fifth Street

According to Lexington police Lt. Ronald Keaton, on July 31, police responded to the 400 block of East Fifth Street after multiple shots were reported around 9:13 p.m.

Keaton previously said police found five gunshot victims, one with life-threatening injuries. The five victims were males — two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and two adults, ages 31 and 64, according to police department data.

The Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, WKYT, reported that bullet casings were found outside a building.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the incident at East Fifth Street was a mass shooting, as it injured or killed four or more people.

Aug. 7: East Reynolds Road

Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel said officers responded to 161 East Reynolds Road around 2 a.m. Saturday. A karaoke bar is located at that address.

When they arrived, Van Brackel said officers found one person with a gunshot wound. He said a second victim was found on the 800 block of Malibu Drive, and a third showed up at the University of Kentucky Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.

Two additional people showed up at UK hospital, saying they had been hit by vehicles fleeing the parking lot after the shooting, Van Brackel said.

Police said the injuries weren’t life-threatening. Those shot included a 37-year-old woman and two men, ages 22 and 32.

Could it happen again?

Police aren’t revealing what they’re doing to prevent another similar incident. Gordon said that he was unable to “go into police tactics.” That’s not uncommon in larger departments that don’t want tip off those they are policing.

The two incidents are ongoing investigations, and Gordon said the department is “asking anyone with information to please call and talk to our detectives.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.