8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

jetcityimage / iStock.com

There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of which frozen goods you purchase, you could walk away from your weekly grocery trip with a cart full of rash decisions and one regrettably long receipt.

Related: 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

The frozen section can really start to rack up the cost of your grocery bill, but it doesn't have to. That's because several of your go-to frozen food products can be found at Walmart for a better value than most competing stores. If you're hoping to save the next time you're stocking the freezer, follow this list of affordable frozen foods from Walmart that give you the best bang for your buck.

97 / iStock.com

For On-the-Go: Amy's Frozen Meals

Many frozen meals have a reputation for hiking up your grocery bill. But going to Walmart for your favorite frozen food may just save you some cash.

A beloved brand of the freezer aisle, Amy's frozen meals are a hearty and healthier solution for the days when you don't have time to prepare a full meal. At Walmart, many of the Amy's brand meals are listed for cheaper than most competing grocery sellers.

Live Richer Podcast: Unexpected Ways Losing a Spouse Can Affect Your Finances and Retirement

grandriver / iStock.com

For the Child at Heart: Uncrustables

Smucker's Uncrustables aren't just an after-school snack - everybody craves those perfectly round PB & J's every now and again. And at Walmart, you can make that craving cost less.

The 10-count pack of Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches are sold at a better value than you can find on Amazon or at Target. Grape lovers, that goes for the grape jelly-filled variety as well.

Floriana / iStock.com

For Stir-Fry Sundays: Riced Cauliflower & Stir-Fry Vegetables

After a week of cooking, stir-fry dishes are great for utilizing a lot of the leftover produce in your fridge. You can supplement that bag of baby carrots and onion slices with affordable frozen stir-fry ingredients from Walmart.

Story continues

Great Value, the Walmart-owned brand that boasts high-quality grocery and household items comparable to the national-brand equivalents, has two products you can easily add to your stir-fry skillet.

The Great Value Organic Steamable Riced Cauliflower earns its place in the brand, the 10-ounce bag costing less than 20 cents per ounce. With just two ingredients on the label, organic cauliflower and salt, this product is a reliable and healthy stir-fry base.

The Great Value Deluxe Stir-Fry Vegetables come in a frozen 20-ounce bag for an almost shockingly affordable price. The label says there are about seven servings per container, which can stretch these veggies out across a few meals and alleviate the pressure of buying and using fresh produce every single week.

Thomas Demarczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the Health-Conscious: Frozen Fruits

Those who swear by their morning smoothies may want to add some Walmart frozen fruits to their grocery lists.

The 16-ounce bags of Great Value Frozen Sliced Peaches and Frozen Sliced Mangos cost considerably less than their Target-brand counterparts. What's more, there are no added sugars or additional ingredients in the bags.

The money saved on perishable fruit alone could leave enough room in your grocery budget to spring for a pricier protein powder that will blend nicely with that morning smoothie.

cgouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the Bread-Lovers: Garlic Texas Toast & Cheddar Bay Biscuits

If you have never indulged in a warm, flaky Cheddar Bay Biscuit from Red Lobster, you may not understand the gravity of this next sentence.

Walmart sells an 8-pack box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Frozen Biscuits for under $5. Many stores only sell the baking mix for these dreamy biscuits, not the low-prep frozen biscuits themselves. If you're lucky enough to find them in a freezer aisle at that value, you can afford to stock up.

More savings is possible with another frozen bread find. The Great Value Garlic Texas Toast also comes with eight slices, and is the cheapest option compared to Target-brand frozen garlic breads.

nimis69 / Getty Images

For the Bakers: Phyllo Dough

Whether you're already an amateur baker or just got inspired by your most recent binge of The Great British Baking Show, you may not always have time to bake from scratch. That's where the Athens Foods Athens Phyllo Dough at Walmart could come in handy.

Phyllo dough is a thin, unleavened dough that can be layered to make pastries like baklava and strudel. At Walmart, you can save some dough on a 16-ounce package of this pastry dough in the frozen section, since it's listed for a lower price than you could find at Target or on Amazon.

The Athens brand also comes highly rated online, so you can rest assured you're whipping up a good value with your next show-stopping treat.

More From GOBankingRates

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck