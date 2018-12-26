8 Ways to Earn Miles Without an Airline Credit Card

Airline credit cards are a great way to earn miles with your favorite frequent flyer program. But you don't need a co-branded or premium card to rack up rewards. While they may take longer, these options can help you earn the miles you need to book a free flight or take advantage of other redemption offers:

-- Book flights using your frequent flyer number.

-- Use online shopping portals.

-- Participate in dining programs.

-- Get a new bank account.

-- Book hotel stays.

-- Book with partners.

-- Share your opinion.

-- Buy them.





Tip One: Book Flights Using Your Frequent Flyer Number

You can get miles if you provide your frequent flyer number when you book your trip and pay out of pocket. Each airline has a different rate for which you'll earn miles, and how much you earn can depend on your status with the airline, the type of fare, the ticketing airline and the operating airline.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

"Having airline elite status allows you to earn bonus miles on the flights you take," says Angelina Aucello, author of Angelina Travels, a rewards travel blog. "And if you have airline status with one airline, you can leverage that to find status match opportunities for other airlines, too."

If you forget to add your number or haven't yet signed up for the airline's loyalty program, call the airline or visit its website to request credit.

Tip Two: Use Online Shopping Portals

Many airlines allow you to earn miles when you shop through their online portals. How much you can earn typically depends on the retailer and how much you spend. Here are some shopping portals from major airlines:

-- American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping

-- British Airways Avios eStore

-- Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles Online Mall

-- Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Shopping

-- United Airlines MileagePlus Shopping

-- Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Shopping

-- JetBlue Airways ShopTrue

-- Delta Air Lines SkyMiles Shopping

Shopping online can be a great way to earn miles fast, but overspending can neutralize any value you receive from the rewards you earn.

As such, it's important to use shopping portals only if you're already planning to spend the money. Also, don't make your decision on where to buy an item or service based solely on the rewards rate. Shop around to make sure you're getting the best price.

If you're looking to maximize how many miles you earn regardless of which airline it is, Aucello recommends using sites like CashbackMonitor.com to compare rates for different retailers.

You might even be able to earn miles when you're shopping offline, Aucello adds. "If you're out and about, the United MileagePlus X app is an awesome way to earn a bunch on everyday spending, too." Just pick a participating merchant and enter a dollar amount, and you'll receive a gift card you can use for in-store purchases. You'll receive miles for the purchase as soon as you buy the gift card or after you redeem it.

Tip Three: Participate in Dining Programs

The average U.S. household spent more than $3,000 in 2017 on food away from home, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Depending on where you dine out, you could earn miles for every dollar you spend.

Most of these programs are offered through a company called Rewards Network. Here's what you can earn:

-- American Airlines AAdvantage Dining: up to 5 miles per dollar spent

-- Spirit Airlines Free Spirit Dining: up to 5 miles per dollar spent

-- Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Dining: up to 5 miles per dollar spent

-- United Airlines MileagePlus Dining: up to 5 miles per dollar spent

-- Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Dining: up to three points per dollar spent

-- Delta Air Lines SkyMiles Dining: up to 5 miles per dollar spent

-- JetBlue Airways TrueBlue Dining: three points per dollar spent

If you earn 5 miles per dollar on $3,000 each year, you'd earn 15,000 miles over the course of a year. Depending on the airline, that could be worth at least enough to cover one or two one-way tickets.

"I register every credit card I have to ensure I'm not missing out on any rewards," says Lee Huffman, a travel blogger at BaldThoughts.com. "When traveling to a new city, I research which restaurants are participating so that I can try new food and earn extra miles."

To get credit for your restaurant purchases, sign up for your preferred program, and register your credit or debit cards that you might use when eating out.