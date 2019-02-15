8 Ways to Negotiate and Pay Off Expensive Medical Bills

There is perhaps no scarier field to navigate as a consumer than the health insurance industry. Grappling with medical bills can be especially stressful. You might already be feeling vulnerable after putting your health and safety into a doctor’s hands. Maybe you’re even still recovering from a procedure. Trying to sort through medical bills that seem like they’re written in a foreign language just makes the situation worse.

In a nationally representative Pew Research Center survey of 2,537 U.S. adults, 83 percent of respondents considered high treatment costs that made quality medical care unaffordable “a big problem.” This can lead people to delay seeking care because they fear the financial impact. But sometimes you need expensive preventive care or wind up in an emergency situation, leaving you with medical bills that can cause frustration and anxiety.

Before we dive into expert advice on navigating big medical bills, it’s important to acknowledge that even being able to do so is, in many ways, a privilege. It typically requires a lot of time and energy (often during regular business hours), and is generally easier if you have health insurance. If you’re LGBTQ+, a woman, a person of color, have a disability, or have another (or many) marginalized identities, it can be even harder to get people to listen when you try to advocate for yourself. While many of the tips here are broad, some of them do speak to these concerns specifically.

With that in mind, read on for advice from health equity advocates and health insurance experts on how to avoid big medical bills or, if necessary, deal with them after the fact.

1. Try to estimate your costs ahead of time.

If you know you have some kind of medical procedure coming up and you have insurance, have a conversation with your doctors, hospital, and your insurance company to get a ballpark of what you’ll owe.

First, ask your providers and hospital if they are in-network. Them being in-network means they accept your insurance, which likely translates to a much lower bill. Double-check what they say with your insurance provider, if you have one, and make sure you’re getting information for all of the major care providers involved in your procedure (like your surgeon, anesthesiologist, etc.), since some of them may have different insurance policies. (It may be easier to first ask the hospital if they can verify that all providers involved are in-network for you.)

Then ask your primary care provider and hospital for as much detail as possible about the procedure you’re having and what it might cost. If you have insurance, call them and ask them to help you break down possible out-of-pocket costs based on what your doctor and hospital told you.

If English isn’t your first language, you have the right to speak to someone who can communicate clearly in your primary language. While the patient’s bill of rights can vary from hospital to hospital, one of the overarching requirements is that people have access to health services in a language they are comfortable with, which may require an interpreter.

Beyond that, there are pricing tools online that can help you assess the standard rate for your procedure. FAIR Health is one national option, and you can Google for more local options, too.

However, don’t take any of this information as a guarantee of what you’ll pay. “Often, the doctor, the hospital, and the insurance company don’t know what the [others] are doing,” Jane Kaye, a former chief financial officer at two New Jersey hospitals, tells SELF. This can lead to different estimates from different sources. Plus, your providers might adjust aspects of your care as it happens.

“You could have a bad reaction to a particular medication [or] need an additional treatment, which would add to your bill,” says Kaye, who is also a consultant for hospital billing departments at HealthCare Finance Advisors.

However, Kaye says even confirming that your hospital and doctors accept your insurance and getting a ballpark idea of what your procedure costs can give you a better idea of what to expect.

2. If you’re uninsured, try to sign up for a plan.

This is another step you might try if you have some time to prepare before a procedure. Having health insurance is often a worthwhile investment, but it’s a particularly good idea if you know you’ll be going in and out of a doctor’s office in the near-future.