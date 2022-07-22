8 Ways To Save Money at Lowe’s

Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Like many people, you head to Lowe's when you need to replace an appliance, want to buy a new light fixture or plant a garden. However, you're starting to realize you're spending a lot of money at the home improvement giant.

Therefore, you're looking for ways to save money, while still getting exactly what you want. While Lowe's doesn't typically have highly publicized blockbuster sales like many retailers, there's still plenty of easy ways to cut costs.

You might need to get a bit creative, but doing so will seriously pay off. Plus, unlike stores that offer limited-time discounts, many of these savings are always available.

Often times, you don't even have to go to the store itself to find these savings opportunities. This makes it easy to score discounts on your busy schedule.

Ready to start lowering your Lowe's bills? Use these eight tips to save money on your next purchase.

Look For a Price Match

Before making a purchase at Lowe's, comparison shop at other retailers to make sure the item isn't cheaper somewhere else. If it is, Lowe's will honor the lower price -- plus the shipping or delivery cost -- as long it's at a qualifying retailer.

When shopping in store, show the ad to an associate, so they can validate the price. For online purchases, call 877-456-6937 or chat to validate the price.

Do note, Lowe's does not price match from one of its store locations to another.

Open a Lowe's Credit Card

If you're planning to make a significant purchase or start a big remodeling project, opening the Lowe's Advantage Card could help you save big.

For a limited time, you'll get 20% off your purchase the day the account is opened. Plus, you'll get 5% off every day or six months of special financing on qualified purchases made with the card.

At Lowe's all the time for work? There's also a Lowe's Business Credit and PreLoad Card that offer savings opportunities.

Use Your Military Discount

You might not realize it, but Lowe's offers a 10% discount on eligible items to active duty, retired and military veterans and their spouses. To score your discount, verify your status as a military member or spouse, sign in -- or create -- a MyLowe's account, confirm or provide your primary address, then get your discount while shopping online or in-store.

Earning this discount took a lot of sacrifice on your part, so take advantage of this small token of appreciation from Lowe's.

Qualify For Free Shipping

Considering Lowe's has nearly 2,200 stores in the U.S. and Canada, you probably live near at least one location. However, sometimes the item you want isn't offered in-store or you prefer the convenience of shopping online.

Paying for shipping can add up fast, so try to wait to check out your cart until your order meets the $45 minimum for free standard shipping -- on items weighing less than 150 pounds. Over the course of a year, this can result in significant savings.

Check For Rebates

It's possible an item you recently purchased has a rebate attached to it. Lowe's makes it easy to find current rebates, submit rebates and check your rebate status online.

In fact, more than 7,600 Lowe's products currently have rebates. You can do a quick check before making a purchase or check in afterward to see if you've garnered any surprise savings. This is one of the simplest ways to save money -- and it only takes a minute.

Buy 'Oops Paint'

If you need to do a paint project, but you're flexible on the color, you might be able to save big with "Oops Paint," according to Thrifty Fun. This is typically paint that has been mixed incorrectly, spilled, returned or that the customer changed their mind on before leaving the store.

Prices on "Oops Paint" will vary, but a shopping trip to Lowe's was detailed on the money-saving site, where 5-gallon containers were priced at $4 and 1-gallon containers were available for $1.

Attend a Workshop

If you're not already aware, Lowe's offers a huge selection of free workshops, livestreams and on-demand content for both adults and kids. As if the chance to learn everything from painting tips to building furniture from an expert on the Lowe's team wasn't exciting enough, attending also offers money-saving opportunities.

Taking part in many of the workshops -- exclusions apply, including kids' workshops and regional workshops -- will allow you to score a coupon for $10 off your next $75 purchase.

Exchange Dying Plants

Buying new plants isn't cheap, so it's always frustrating when they don't last. What you might not realize is Lowe's stands behind their plants, and they'll replace them if they don't meet your standards.

Specifically, you can get a replacement or a refund -- as long as you keep your receipt -- for any tree, shrub or perennial purchased at the home improvement giant within one year of the original purchase date. All other plants come with a 90-day return policy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Ways To Save Money at Lowe’s