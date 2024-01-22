8 weather-related deaths in Shelby County, 27 statewide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 27 weather-related deaths in the state of Tennessee since January 14. Eight of those deaths were reported in Shelby County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Shelby County leads the state in the number of deaths during the recent winter storm.

Winter storm leaves 5 dead in Shelby County

17 deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday, but the total number rose to 27 on Sunday.

Earlier this week, media reports from around the state said in Henry County a man was found dead beside his vehicle after apparently slipping and falling. He died from exposure because he was unable to get up.

A man in Hickman County reportedly died while trying to brush snow off of his roof, and in Knoxville, a person was killed when his truck skidded on the snow and ran into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The circumstances behind the eight deaths in Shelby County are unknown.

