8-week-old boy found dead, Sioux Falls Police investigating

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the death of an 8-week-old over the weekend, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

The 8-week-old boy was found around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in an apartment at the 3400 block of North Fourth Avenue after police were called because the infant was not breathing, Clemens said.

The infant died at the hospital, Clemens said.

More Argus911: Violent crime down in Sioux Falls, overdoses increasing: Police.

"Anytime we have an infant or a young child that dies we take some extra scrutiny with that and make sure we do everything we possibly can do to investigate," Clemens said.

The death of the infant is being investigated as an unattended death. Clemens said the death is also being investigated because of the child's age.

"In nearly all cases when an infant stops breathing, the ambulance will transport to them the hospital. If life-saving measures are not successful, the child will be pronounced deceased at the hospital, but it’s still investigated as an unattended death," Clemens told the Argus Leader.

While the death may have occurred at a hospital, the events that led up to or caused the child to stop breathing happened outside a medical facility and caused the incident to be classified as an unattended death investigation, Clemens told the Argus Leader via email.

No arrests or charges have been filed in connection to the unidentified infant boy, Clemens said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Infant death results in Sioux Falls Police Department investigation