8 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona. Here's how much they won

Multiple Arizona residents will bring home some extra money after Monday's Powerball drawing revealed several prize-winning tickets across the state.

The largest prize was taken by a White Hills resident, who scored $150,000 with a Powerplay winner ticket sold at the Carioca 93 gas station located at 12683 White Hills Road.

Other prizes included:

A $100,016 ticket was sold at the Safeway located at 1334 E. Chandler Blvd. in Phoenix.

A $100,000 ticket was sold at a Walmart store in Glendale, located at 18551 N. 83rd Ave.

Six $50,000 prize tickets were sold at the following Valley locations:

Fry's Food Store in Avondale at 11425 W. Buckeye Road.

Circle K 17125 E. Shea Blvd., Fountain Hills.

Fiesta Market in Nogales, located at 1360 N. Mariposa Road.

Phoenix Circle K located at 630 E. Missouri Ave.

Walmart located at 5500 E. 22nd Street in Tucson.

Fry's Fuel Center at 25371 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway.

What were the winning Powerball numbers?

The winning numbers drawn on Dec. 4 were 18-19-27-28-45-09. The Power Play number was 3.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 8:59 p.m.

How much is the Powerball jackpot?

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday evening's drawing is $435 million with an approximate cash value of $204.8 million.

