8 winter pranks that'll make you weep icicles

Winter is basically a long April Fools' celebration.

With the arrival of ice and snow comes the "comedians" and the tricks up their puffer jacket sleeves. Pranks can be very bad, but seasonal pranks can be very good.

Thankfully, we've collected the very finest winter pranks.

Of course, these pranks are all sponsored by Mother Earth herself, who provides the cold resources necessary for execution.

We're sure this collection of hilariously cold moments will inspire even the staunchest ice queens.

1. Best snow dad ever

Can I buy an indoor sledding hill at IKEA?

2. Did I just get trolled by a sheet of ice?

Classic ice comedy, folks.

3. DIY yellow snow

The mall parking lot is no longer safe.

4. Probably the most efficient way to draw a dick in the snow

The more you know.

5. A very touching snowman

Just goes to show that humans like to touch random things on the street, regardless of how menacing they may be.

6. Canadian artist gives the cops the coldest shoulder

Built enough snowmen to last you a lifetime? Let Montreal artist Simon Laprise's winter prank spark your inspiration. His snow-car caught the eye of police - and not in the way you might think. #CBCNN @cbchh pic.twitter.com/g3qPvpsELB — CBC Morning Live (@CBCMorningLive) January 17, 2018

*Takes notes*

7. Anyone wanna go Ice fishing after work?

Happy hour starts at five, bring hand warmers.

8. Worst snow dad ever

In dad's defense, they put ketchup in his shampoo bottle.

If you're thinking of trying any of these pranks on your friends, just be ready to receive the cold shoulder.