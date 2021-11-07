8 wounded in 6 weekend shootings in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating six shootings that wounded eight people, including a 15-year-old, between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.

The teenager was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue near Loring Park. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The teen was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to shots fired in the 5000 block of N. Camden Avenue, where a man was suffering from a noncritical gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Police said he didn't provide any details on the shooting.

Earlier Saturday, a double shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of S. 18th Avenue, near East Phillips Park. Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to HCMC, where one was listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition. Police said it appeared they were shot inside the residence, but offered no further details.

Around the same time, officers responded to Washington and Chicago avenues on a report of a man bleeding. They determined that he had been shot but said he is expecteded to survive. Police added in an incident report that they believe the man was shot about a mile from where he was found, in the area of 21st and Riverside avenues near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus, and somehow made his way downtown to the spot where police found him.

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of West Broadway found multiple cars in the area. A woman was dropped off at North Memorial with a noncritical gunshot wound shortly after the shooting.

Police said the vehicle she rode in showed evidence of damage from gunfire. Officers from the Fourth Precinct investigating the shooting believe shots were fired from inside one of the vehicles gathered at the scene.

An hour later in the city's Fifth Precinct, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of S. Lyndale Avenue, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until the victims were taken to the hospital. As many as four vehicles were struck with gunfire in the shooting, police said. Police did not release any information about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Calls left with Minneapolis police Sunday were not immediately returned.

The violence came after three men were wounded in two apparently unrelated shootings within moments of each other Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751