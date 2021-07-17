1 dead, 6 wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting, police say

One woman died and six other people were injured following a shooting in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a call of multiple people shot after 2 a.m. Saturday and found "many people" injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers provided medical assistance and closed off the street.

Police initially said seven other people were wounded. Later Saturday, police said at least six people had non-life-threatening injuries.

"That figure may change again as more information comes in. It's possible that some of the injured may have left the scene on their own without talking to officers," police said.

There have been 361 mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which tracks gun incident trends. The archive defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Manchester, New Hampshire also saw shootings with at least four victims late Friday into early Saturday.

In Washington, six people were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Five adults were injured and a 6-year-old was killed, Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said.

"Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to the family of that victim and all the victims of tonight’s shooting," Benedict said.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact law enforcement.

"A shooting took the life of a 6-year-old. Our hearts break for her family," Bowser wrote on Twitter. "We must also bring those responsible to justice."

More than 400 children 11 years old and younger have been injured in gun violence so far this year, and 169 have been killed, according to the archive.

