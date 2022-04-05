8 years given in theft spree

Apr. 4—A Cumberland County man facing five counts of theft after sheriff's investigators found him in possession of stolen utility trailers, ATVs and other items, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a total of eight years in prison.

Andrew Clay Phillips, 30, was facing one charge of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, three counts of theft of $1,000 to $1,250 and one count of theft of property up to $1,000 in charges filed in August 2021.

According to arrest reports at the time, Phillips was a suspect in several thefts in the area, ranging from a 1988 Chevrolet Camaro to an enclosed utility trailer, camper and ATVs.

Deputies searched a property off Taylor's Chapel Rd. where most of the property was found and recovered.

Phillips is to pay restitution, if any, in the thefts and is to serve the eight years at 30% as a Range I offender. He is being given credit for 217 days already served in jail.

In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Kailey Marie Abney, 22, charged with aggravated burglary, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000; pled guilty to burglary and theft of property and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. A furlough to enter long-term in-house recovery treatment was granted. Abney is to pay $2,000 restitution to the victim. The charges stem from a storage shed and vehicle burglary occurring on Aug. 20, 2021, investigated by Crossville Police Department Lt. Dustin Lester, Capt. Brian Tilley and Ptl. Jordan Winningham.

—Levi Dalton Stamps, 20, charged with theft of property of more than $250,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession of meth; pleaded guilty to attempted theft of more than $10,000 and theft of more than $2,500 and received a four-year sentence with credit for 155 days already served in jail. The charges stem from the theft of a Ford Mustang in Putnam County that was chased into Cumberland County on July 6, 2021, and the theft of a Komatsu wheel loader from Stonepeak on May 28, 2021.

Story continues

—Randy Thomas Tolle, 23, charged with driving under the influence, two counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, tampering with evidence, simple possession of meth, simple possession, criminal trespassing and driving on a suspended license; pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and received a three-year sentence. Tolle is to pay $297 restitution to Walmart and is banned from all Walmart stores. Remaining charges were dropped. The charge he pled guilty to stem from a May 20, 2021, traffic stop on W. Creston Rd. Tolle was a passenger in the vehicle and is alleged to have tampered with evidence.

—Nicholas John Green, 31, pled guilty to an information charging possession of a firearm by a felon and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a June 9, 2021, traffic stop on Lantana Rd. during which a firearm was recovered. Green was convicted of a felony in Michigan and is banned from having a weapon.

—Cherie Lynn Reed, 36, pled guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received an 18-month sentence to serve consecutive to a probation violation sentence. The charge stems from an Oct. 7, 2021, flight from police in a vehicle and then on foot.

The plea resulted in two counts of evading arrest and criminal impersonation being dropped in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com