8 years later, a Phoenix pimp is sentenced to life for shooting his john

After an 11-day trial in March in which the jury took three days to decide on his guilt, a Phoenix pimp was sentenced to natural life in prison for a 2015 murder of his customer.

Antoine Lemar Jones, 34, has had multiple criminal charges against him in Maricopa County, including kidnapping, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. But the murder of 26-year-old Henok Woldu nearly eight years ago is what got him his lifelong sentence from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Ronee Korbin Steiner on Friday.

He was also sentenced to 35 years for armed robbery, to be served concurrently with his life sentence for first-degree murder.

Jones was set to be sentenced last month, but it was rescheduled because during that hearing he became belligerent, used obscene language, and resisted deputies, detention officers, and security, according to court documents. He also assaulted a court detention officer.

Friday's sentencing was calmer. Jones shuffled into Steiner's courtroom in the South Court Tower in shackles. He remained seated, often resting his chin on his hand, passive as Steiner read off his punishments.

Members of Woldu's family remained in a separate room.

At last month's hearing, Jones' nephew made a statement to the court and got into a scuffle with deputies, detention officers, and security after he tried to hug Jones. On Friday, one person was sitting on the side designated for Jones. No other statements were made.

On the morning of Christmas Eve in 2015, Woldu was found dead in his car at the Willow Springs apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road after Phoenix police responded to calls of shots fired.

Jones, a known pimp, was upset over unpaid debts from Woldu. Woldu was warned to stay away from the area because of Jones, but he didn't. That presented Jones the opportunity to rob, fatally shoot, and leave him for dead in the parking lot.

Just a few months before this incident, Jones was placed on five years of supervised probation after being convicted of aggravated assault and participation in a street gang.

What happened in 2015?

Here is what happened the morning of Dec. 24, 2015, according to court documents and witness testimony at trial.

Prostitutes worked around the Willow Springs area. Woldu had previous encounters with one who testified that he stood out as a nice guy.

Because of this, she said she warned him to stay away from picking up prostitutes around the area since she heard that Jones, whom she knew to be a pimp, and his prostitute were robbing people in the area.

Woldu ignored the woman's advice.

That Christmas Eve morning, Jones told a man named Kevin Dorsey that someone who owed him money was soon going to be at the apartment complex. Jones told Dorsey to not pay attention if he saw him running.

When Woldu's SUV entered the apartment complex, Jones pointed out to Dorsey that was who he was looking for. Minutes after, Dorsey was at a nearby convenience store and heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of the apartments. Another witness in the area testified that he saw Jones running from the passenger side of Woldu's car with a gun in his hand immediately after the gunshots.

The woman who was known to be Jones' prostitute was later interviewed by police and testified at trial after being arrested out of state on a material witness warrant, which allows the detention of someone with key information in a criminal proceeding if they failed to appear after being served a subpoena.

At the trial, she said that on that Christmas Eve morning, she was out walking and was picked up by Woldu and another prostitute. The women tried to negotiate a double date with Woldu, but he ended up dropping them off at the apartment complex, she said.

She testified that Jones became upset that Woldu was not interested in his prostitute and did not give her money.

Jones then went to the passenger side of Woldu's car and argued with him. He then fired multiple shots, which left Woldu with multiple wounds.

After the shooting, the woman said Jones threatened that if he "went down for this crime," then she was going with him. She said he warned her that he had possession of her photo identification card and another card that listed her parents' address.

In addition to witness testimony on Woldu's murder, there was Jack in the Box surveillance video from before the shooting that shows Woldu with cash in his front pocket. That cash was no longer in his pocket when he was found dead in his car.

Jones' lawyer argued in court documents that his client deserved leniency because of such mitigating factors as medical issues, the effects of substance abuse and his goals for his employment and education.

Steiner acknowledged those factors at Friday's sentencing, but said that they did not outweigh the aggravating circumstances, which justified a harsher penalty. Specifically, he cited that the crimes were committed for financial gain, were dangerous, harmed Woldu's family, and that he was on felony probation.

