8 years after Lincoln County woman’s disappearance, detectives search for leads

It’s been nine years since a Lincoln County woman disappeared, and detectives are still looking for answers.

Investigators said Toasha Nicole Rice, who also goes by Nikki Green, was last seen on May 26, 2014. She was leaving a friend’s home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County.

Deputies said she got into a black four-door sedan with an unidentified female driver and has not been seen since.

The sheriff’s office said detectives have interviewed Rice’s family members and several people she was known to be with, but no one has been able to find her.

In the months after her disappearance, detectives said they searched the woods off of Sorrells Baxter Road and Eaker Road. They also searched around the old Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton and several other locations outside Lincoln County. However, they exhausted all their leads and found no sign of Rice.

Authorities described Rice as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. She was 27 when she disappeared.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about her to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

