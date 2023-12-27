After 8 years in prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be released Thursday

After eight years of incarceration, Gypsy Rose Blanchard will walk free from prison Thursday.

Blanchard, who conspired with then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her abusive mother in 2015, was granted parole in September. She will be released from Chillicothe Correctional Center.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing Dee Dee Blanchard before he and Gypsy fled to his native Wisconsin. He continues to fight for a new trial, claiming his lawyers' defense failed to properly convey his level of autism in a diminished capacity defense.

The bizarre nature of the Springfield murder made national headlines and became the subject of documentaries and streamed television series after an investigation revealed details suggesting Gypsy's late mother suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy — a mental condition in which someone makes another person ill for sympathy or gain.

Dee Dee Blanchard was alleged to have made Gypsy appear to have a range of physical and developmental ailments — including leukemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy — in order to gain disability payments and gifts from charities, leading to painful treatment and procedures.

Gypsy, who was wheelchair-bound before it was discovered she could walk, said she was desperate to escape her mother's abuse.

Police were alerted to a post on June 14, 2015, on Dee Dee Blanchard’s Facebook page reading, ‘That B*** is dead!’, before her body was found in her home with multiple stab wounds. Before Gypsy was publicly tied to the murder, many Springfield residents were worried that she was also in peril.

Gypsy, who met Godejohn online before the two conspired to kill her mother, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge. She was sentenced to 10 years for her role in the fatal stabbing, and she became eligible for parole after serving 85% of her sentence.

Now 32, Gypsy recently announced the Jan. 9 release of an eBook, "Released," and said she plans to attend a Dec. 31 Kansas City Chiefs game in hopes of meeting superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The News-Leader will be at Chillicothe Correctional Center on Thursday for Gypsy's release. Check News-Leader.com for updates.

