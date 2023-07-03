8 years after he was reported missing as Houston teen, Texas man found alive, injured

More than eight years after he was reported missing as a Houston 18 year old, a Texas man was found alive this weekend - with cuts, bruises and blood in his hair.

Rudolph Rudy Farias IV was last seen on March 6, 2015, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). He was 18, according to NamUs.

At the time he went missing, the group said Farias was walking his dogs in a neighborhood in northeast Houston.

On Saturday, the Texas Center for the Missing said Farias had been "located safe" and was recovering in a hospital, the nonprofit said in a statement on Twitter.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the Texas center said on Twitter.

Rudy Farias found with cuts, bruises outside a church, mom says

Farias' mother told local news station KTRK that someone called 911 after finding him unresponsive outside a church. He had cuts and bruises all over his body and blood in his hair, Farias’ mother told the station.

Farias' mom said they tried talking to him, but he would only say a few words and go into a fetal position, the station reported. She said it would be a long journey for him to heal, but is thankful he was found alive.

USA TODAY reached out to the Houston Police Department for more information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rudy Farias: Missing teen found in Houston, Texas, 8 years later