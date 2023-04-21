8 years for theft pleas

Apr. 20—A Crossville area man accused of stealing a fishing boat and trailer and a utility trailer was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court Friday.

Donald Dale "Donnie" McDonough, 34, was in court on charges of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 (utility trailer and contents) and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 (boat, motor and trailer) that occurred on June 29, 2022.

In exchange for his guilty plea, McDonough was sentenced to eight years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections as a Range 1 offender. He is also banned from contact with the victim and is to pay $50 restitution.

The charges stem from a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigation into the thefts by former investigators Kobe Cox and Ben Griffin. The trailers were reportedly recovered at McDonough's residence.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Tracy Lynn Boatright, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, introducing contraband into a penal institution, theft of property of $10,000 to $50,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, two counts of simple possession of meth, three counts of simple possession, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status, Joseph Wyatt appointed to represent Boatright after James Hargis reported a conflict, and cases continued to April 28.

—Johnathan Kendrick Cravens, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to May 12.

—Susan Elizabeth Floster, two counts of possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, continued to May 5.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and two cases in boundover status, continued to May 5.

—John Noble Patton, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to June 21.

—Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond set at $10,000.

Report with attorney

—Joshua Issac Barnard, driving under the influence, third driving under the influence, per se (blood/alchol of .08% or higher) and second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to May 5 at which time Barnard is to return to court with an attorney.

Motions/hearings

—Charles Wendell Houston, habitual motor vehicle offender law, motion to restore driving privileges granted with no new driving charges since 2012.

—Crystal Gail Smith, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, filed a motion on her own behalf to have her eight-year sentence converted to supervised probation, citing health issues. Her motion was granted after a short hearing with caution would be revoked regardless if all terms and conditions of probation are not met.

Boundover

Cases pending action before the grand jury.

—James Lee Quarry, one case, dropped.

