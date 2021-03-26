8 years for VOP, 5th drunk driving offense

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·4 min read

Mar. 25—A man charged in Cumberland County with fifth-offense driving under the influence, per se, entered a guilty plea in White County to the charge and along with a probation violation plea, will serve a total of the remainder of an eight-year sentence.

James Bruce Padgett, 53, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jake Bramer on Nov. 13 and indicted on the charge in January.

His blood/alcohol test showed a .193% alcohol in his system when arrested. In Tennessee, the alcohol concentration level to be judged too intoxicated to drive is .08.

Because of prior DUI convictions in Cumberland, Overton and White counties, Padgett was charged with fifth-offense drunk driving.

He appeared in White County Criminal Court on Feb. 26 and entered pleas to the local charge and a probation violation charge.

Padgett received a two-year suspended sentence with 150 days to serve, concurrent with a probation violation sentence for total of eight years.

He is being given credit for 105 days in jail on the local charge.

In cases where guilty pleas were entered March 5, the following took place:

—Zachary Tate Gochee, 27, charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000; pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. Gochee received a six-year sentence with one year to serve at 30% and the balance on supervised probation.

The charge stems from a Sept. 19 burglary incident at a residence on Hwy. 127 N. investigated by the sheriff's office. Gochee is banned from contact with the victim and must pay $6,000 in restitution. Gochee was given credit for 133 days already served.

—Catherine Denise Pollock, 28, charged in two indictments with two counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with 911 calls and violation of an order of protection; pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and received a four-year sentence with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Pollock pleaded guilty to domestic assault and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $100 and is to pay court costs in both cases.

Pollock was arrested July 6 and again on Sept. 21 by sheriff's deputies responding to domestic violence situations. The sentence are to run at the same time and all other charges were dropped. Pollock is banned from contact with any of the victims in the case. She is being given credit for time served from Nov. 19-March 5.

—Jenifer Deann Avans, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging forgery and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with court costs waived. Avans is to pay $2,138.71 in restitution at a rate of $100 per month and is being given credit for 23 days already served in jail. Any other charges were dropped.

—Luther Eugene Boles, 45, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and received a two-year sentence. Boles pleaded guilty to a felon in possession of a weapon and received a four-year sentence. The sentences are concurrent, or to be served at the same time, at 30%, but are consecutive to a parole violation sentence. Court costs are waived in both cases, and he will be given credit for time already served.

The charges stem from incidents on Nov. 10 and Dec. 3, 2020. In the November incident, Boles is accused of possessing a handgun during a traffic stop after speeding through a school zone on a motorcycle. The December incident stems from Boles fleeing from a sheriff's deputy trying to serve a parole violation warrant while driving a motorcycle. Other pending charges were dropped.

—Tony Rasso, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband in a penal institution and received a two-year sentence to serve concurrent with a DUI sentence from General Sessions Court. The sentence is to be served at 30% in accordance with state law.

Rasso was found in possession of marijuana on May 21, 2020, while being searched at the Cumberland County Jail. He is being given credit for 25 days already served.

