80% of Americans think the federal minimum wage is too low, new poll finds

Ayelet Sheffey,Juliana Kaplan
·4 min read
minimum wage protest
A group of BLM demonstrators protest the Federal Reserve Bank about $15 minimum wage in NYC to solidarity nationwide in Lower Manhattan on July 20, 2020. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • An Amazon/Ipsos poll found 80% of Americans believe the current federal minimum wage isn't sufficient.

  • It's only the latest poll to show popular support for a minimum wage increase.

  • The poll echoed prior research, finding women and workers of color are more likely to earn under $15.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A federal minimum wage increase didn't make it into the American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed into law last week, but the majority of Americans still believe a $7.25 minimum wage is too low.

A new Amazon/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that 80% of Americans believe the current federal minimum wage is not sufficient, with two in three who have an opinion on the topic supporting an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Amazon has previously advocated for a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, and the poll found that two in three Americans want large companies to play a role in pushing for a minimum wage increase.

"America has hope that 2021 will be a year of recovery," the poll said. "Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour will help supercharge that recovery and help those who need it most. Boosting the income of those at the bottom end of the pay scale means that, instead of just trying to survive, they have the opportunity to participate in the economic recovery."

Here are the other main findings of the poll:

  • Eight in ten Americans don't know the actual amount of the current federal minimum wage;

  • People who earn less than $15 an hour are more likely to be women, people of color, people living in rural areas, and people with less formal educations;

  • 70% of Americans say a wage increase would have a positive impact on employees, with 55% saying it will positively impact the country;

  • And those who make less than $15 an hour are significantly less likely to be satisfied with aspects of life - jobs, income, and ability to pay bills - than those making $15 an hour or more.

The push for a federal minimum wage increase has remained controversial among lawmakers. Although Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and other progressive lawmakers, failed to pass a wage increase in the stimulus, he is continuing to fight for future legislation that will raise the wage to help working Americans.

"There is nowhere - I repeat, NOWHERE - in the United States where a full-time worker being paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 can make ends meet. That is a disgrace," Sanders said on Twitter on March 4. "It is far past time that we raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and give millions of workers a raise."

Meanwhile, moderate and conservative lawmakers, like Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have pushed against an increase to $15 an hour, citing the potential impact on the labor market.

"I would amend it to $11," Manchin told reporters. "We can do $11 in two years and be in a better position than they're going to be with $15 in five years."

A $15 minimum wage has already had broad popular support - and could impact millions of workers

An Insider poll from February showed that more than 60% of respondents would definitely or probably support a $15 minimum wage. That echoed Insider's 2019 polling, where 63% of respondents supported or strongly supported an increase to $15 per hour.

A minimum-wage hike would impact 32 million workers, according to an analysis from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. Around one in three Black workers and about one in four Latino workers would benefit from the raise; almost 60% of workers who would benefit are women, with women of color seeing a particular boost. Those are all groups who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic's economic devastation.

Raising the minimum wage could also ease the strain on social safety net programs. A study from the University of California at Berkeley found that low wages cost taxpayers more than $100 billion a year.

One main concern that has emerged in the minimum wage debate is the potential impact on employment, with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projecting that an increase could lead to the loss of 1.4 million workers while lifting 900,000 people out of poverty.

However, not all economists are so sure about those employment projections. According to recent report from Morgan Stanley, "the wealth of research points to no definitive conclusion on the impact higher wages have on employment."

While the impact to employment may not a cause for alarm, Morgan Stanley highlighted other important aspects to consider.

"The social benefits to lifting real wages of lower-income earners and millions out of poverty are substantial."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Montana recorded more deaths than births in 2020, with Covid the third leading cause in death

    The state recorded 12,018 deaths to 10,791 live births

  • How to check how much RAM you have on a Mac or PC

    You can check how much RAM memory you have using your PC's "About Your PC" menu, or your Mac's "About This Mac" menu.

  • Inflation Fears Fuel 24 Weeks of Inflows to $4 Billion Loan ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- As economic growth and inflation forecasts climb, exchange-traded funds tracking loans have emerged as a haven of sorts as they’re poised to benefit from higher interest rates.Those ETFs have lured more than $3 billion so far in 2021 and are on track for their biggest first-half haul since 2013, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. The $3.8 billion SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (ticker SRLN) has seen 24 consecutive weekly inflows -- attracting $1.5 billion so far this year -- and is followed by the $5.9 billion Invesco Senior Loan ETF (ticker BKLN), which has taken in roughly $1.1 billion.Growing concern over a pickup in inflation amid an economic revival has rippled across asset classes, whiplashing technology stocks and dragging down high-grade bonds. It’s also shone a spotlight on high-yield debt as well as loans and notes that offer floating interest rates. Unlike the fixed payments on most conventional bonds, those on floating rates go up as benchmark rates do -- helping preserve their value.“Rising rate expectations, what’s happening in Treasuries, breakevens -- that’s all favorable news for loans because duration doesn’t hurt them,” said Dan McMullen, senior portfolio manager at Blackstone Credit’s Liquid Credit Strategies unit. “Especially in an environment where you have improving fundamentals, credits are getting better, we expect to see increased credit upgrades, and we have this reflation trade.”The comparatively low exposure to rate risk has helped buffer loan ETFs from a months-long selloff in U.S. government debt. SRLN and BKLN have climbed 1.6% and 0.7% over the past six months, compared to a nearly 17% slump in the $15 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT) over that period. Meanwhile, the $44 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) has fallen almost 5% in that span.Read: Wall Street Is Inflation-Proofing Its Debt-Market PortfoliosBoth SRLN and BKLN were little changed on Tuesday.Floating-rate debt -- such as loans -- is particularly sensitive to the path of monetary policy and tends to fare better when interest rates are on the rise. While policy makers led by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have reiterated that they don’t plan to boost rates in the foreseeable future, that hasn’t deterred bond traders. As of Monday, eurodollar contracts reflected a full quarter-point increase around March 2023.That conviction can also be seen in five-year breakeven rates, which are currently trading near their highest since 2008. To hedge against price pressures, investors should look to high-yield and loan ETFs as an alternative to inflation-linked securities, according to Citigroup Inc. While the $26 billion iShares TIPS ETF (ticker TIP) rose a record 9.5% last year, the fund and other TIPS-tracking counterparts have stumbled in 2021 as real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- began to rise, the analysts wrote.“Our view is that investors will have to move beyond typical inflation hedges, like TIPS ETFs,” wrote Citigroup analysts Drew Pettit and Scott Chronert. “At times, they can disappoint as an outright inflation hedge.”(Adds Tuesday’s trading.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No-Equipment Exercises You Can Do Every Day to Build Upper Body Strength

    Master one at a time, or try them all.

  • Bond villain and 'Alien' star Yaphet Kotto is dead at 81

    The veteran character actor was known for his tough-guy roles that ranged from television to movies for decades.

  • Russia and Iran tried to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence community finds

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Dallas Cowboys are officially in market for cornerbacks in the draft and free agency

    The departure of cornerback Chido Awuzie is another example of how bad the 2017 NFL Draft was for the Cowboys.

  • GOP will try to oust Alaska senator who voted for Trump’s impeachment

    Lisa Murkowski has not announced if she will stand for fourth term in 2022

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Beyoncé is now the most-awarded woman in the history of the Grammy Awards

    The iconic singer was the most-nominated artist on Sunday with nine total nods. She won big for "Black Parade" and "Savage."

  • Senate confirms Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the US's first Native American Cabinet secretary

    Haaland will play a key role in pursuing Biden's climate agenda, which involves fossil-fuel production and environmental regulations on federal lands.

  • Miller's OT goal is the winner as Canucks beat Senators 3-2

    J.T Miller scored in overtime and Thatcher Demko made 44 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Monday night. Miller beat a defenseman and then deked Joey Daccord before scoring the winner 1:40 into overtime. Jayce Hawryluk and Tanner Pearson scored in regulation for Vancouver.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sacPrince Harry reportedly speaks with Prince William and Prince Charles — but it was 'not productive'

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is mulling over whether to allow video from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • Tracking your $1,400 stimulus check? Here’s what ‘Payment Status Not Available’ means

    What it means if you get an error message when trying to track your stimulus check.

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."