101 Valentine's Day captions that will make friends and family fall head over heels

Back in the day, lovebirds slipped notes under their desks or carved their initials into a tree.

Those days are long gone, however, and nowadays Instagram is where it's at. Whether you want to let the world know you're a couple or that you're perfectly content remaining a party of one, the best way to express it is by posting to your grid.

If that's your plan this year, you might be in the market for just the right words to top off your V-Day post. Fortunately, we've collected a list of Valentine's Day captions that are sure to leave friends and family, well, head over heels.

Pardon our Valentine's Day pun, but we can't help but infuse a little humor into the situation, especially since romance, flowers and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate aren't exactly everyone's cup of tea. Or their glass of champagne for that matter.

Either way, this collection of funny, cute, short and sweet sayings is perfect for the occasion. Even if you aren't a fan of celebrating February 14 and prefer hanging out at home on the couch, we've got you covered with a list of anti-Valentine's Day sentiments that say, "Bah Hum-Lovebug."

Got a Galentine's Day party on the books? We've got caption ideas for that too. Whatever love-inspired post you're cooking up this year, with these inspired captions, friends and family are sure to deliver nothing but Xs and Os to your Instagram.

Funny Valentine's Day captions

Looks like Cupid's got pretty good aim, after all.

You're so lucky to love me.

I lava you.

You got a date this Valentine's Day? I do. It's February 14.

I naturally select you. Love, Darwin

Just call me "Planters" because I'm totally nuts over you.

If you were a steak, you'd be well done.

Take another little pizza my heart now, baby.

Will you Vincent Van Gogh out with me?

Glad I found you, especially since I can't find anything else.

I found Mr. Swipe Right.

I'm crazy pho you!

This purchase is final sale.

Is your name "wifi"? Because I think we have a connection.

I'm not a photographer, but I picture us together.

You're like organic chemistry. Something I just can't pass.

Have you got a name or can I just call you "mine"?

Hello, is it me you're looking for?

I love you a waffle lot.

You're my favorite mistake.

Bah hum-lovebug.

Romantic Valentine's Day captions

We're better together.

Loving you is easy.

How lucky am I that I get to do life with you?!

It’s a love without end.

If I had to do it all over again, it would still be you.

And they lived happily ever after.

You are today and every day.

Made with love.

I love the way you love me.

Everything's better with you.

All my smiles start with you.

Our forever began with a kiss.

I love us.

You’ll forever be my always.

I loved you before I met you.

Together is where I want to be.

Je t’adore (I adore you).

I love you to the moon and back.

Something tells me this is going to be forever.

It’s not what we have, but who we love that matters.

They say nothing lasts forever. But they don’t know us.

The best is yet to come.

Grow old along with me.

You stole my heart and I don’t want it back.

Cute Valentine's Day captions for couples

Everything's sweeter with you by my side.

Forever crushing on you.

You must be tired because you’ve been running through my mind all day.

Happy Valentine's Day to my otter half.

You’re the Ben to my Jerry.

We should probably snuggle now.

You’re my happy place.

All’s fair in love and pizza.

Hugs, kisses and Valentine's Day wishes.

I tripped and fell in love with you.

You weren’t my first, but you’ll be the last.

You’re totally my type.

I love you oodles and dim sum.

Let’s taco ‘bout just how much I love you.

I love you a latte.

I only have eyes for you.

We were worth the wait.

I heart you.

Finders keepers.

You hold the key to my heart.

Anti-Valentine's Day captions for singles

Chocolate is my one true love.

Happy Valentine's day to me, myself and I.

All of me loves ... all of me.

Happy Singles Awareness Day!

Who needs flowers and chocolate when we’ve got wine?

Forget red and pink, rosé is my favorite color.

Cupid Shuffle, anyone?!

Cupid gives archery a bad name.

I’m the best date I ever had.

Is it over yet?

V is for valentine ... and vodka.

Single and killin' it.

Just waiting to buy the 50% off candy tomorrow.

Pop culture Instagram captions

"Pick me, choose me, love me." — Meredith Grey, "Grey's Anatomy"

"If you're a bird, I'm a bird." — Noah, "The Notebook"

“I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Harry, "When Harry Met Sally"

"You want the moon? Just say the word, and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." — George, "It's a Wonderful Life"

"I'll never let go." — Rose, "Titanic"

"You're my air." — Dre, "Brown Sugar"

"You had me at hello." — Dorothy, "Jerry Maguire"

"Kiss me. Kiss me as if it were the last time.” — Ilsa, "Casablanca"

"I think I’d miss you even if we’d never met." — Nick, "The Wedding Date"

Cupid Instagram captions

Love is in the air-row!

Who needs Cupid? I already love you.

Cupid got me good.

President of the Cupid Club.

I’m with Cupid.

Not today, Cupid. Sorry.

You're cuter than Cupid.

Valentine's Day captions for family

There’s no one sweeter than you.

I love you thiiiiiiiisssssssssssss much.

Giving you a jar of hearts this Valentine’s Day.

You’re my favorite.

Family is love.

Family is forever.

Home is where the ❤️ is.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com