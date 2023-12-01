I-80 between Grand Prairie and Jordan Creek Parkway to close Dec. 11 and 12

Eastbound Interstate 80 near West Des Moines will close overnight on Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Between Grand Prairie Parkway (exit 118) and Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 112) on I-80 will be closed from 8:30 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 12, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The release said these overnight closures will allow contractors to remove an overhead truss and install a new one.

There will be a marked detour using Grand Prairie Parkway, University Avenue and Jordan Creek Parkway.

I-80 eastbound will close overnight on Dec. 11 and 12 for truss replacement.

"Help keep everyone on the road safer," the release said. "Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts."

Iowa drivers can call 511 or visit the DOT's website to access the latest travel information on this project and more.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Interstate 80 east will close overnight on Dec. 11 and 12