"80 for Brady" and its real-life inspirations
Friends Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin were founding members of a passionate fan club devoted to NFL quarterback Tom Brady, comprised of women of a certain age, called "Over 80 for Brady." They inspired a new motion picture comedy, "80 for Brady," starring Hollywood veterans Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with the Brady fans, and with the stars who played Brady fans, about football, friendship, and the power of Tom.