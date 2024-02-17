80 candidates apply to be Indiana State University's next president

Feb. 16—Eighty people have applied to be Indiana State University's next president, and the search committee is currently reviewing candidate resumes, ISU trustees reported Friday.

"It is a strong group of candidates representing a wide range of backgrounds and experiences," said trustee John Pratt, who chairs the presidential search committee.

The goal is to announce ISU's 13th president by late April or early May, said Robert Casey, who chairs the ISU Board of Trustees and is an ex-officio member of the search committee.

The search committee will meet soon "to start discussing among all those applications, who do we believe needs to be moved to the next phase, which is the preliminary interview phase," Casey said.

The process is on track, he said. "Based on my assessment, and I've read a lot of these resumes ... We really have what appears to be some really highly qualified candidates."

He anticipates three to five finalists being named and brought to campus, when there will be opportunity for the university community and other stakeholder groups to meet with the candidates.

On Oct. 4, current president Deborah J. Curtis announced her retirement after nearly 38 years in higher education.

She will serve through June 30, 2024, although her contract did extend through June 30, 2025. Trustees approved a retirement agreement with Curtis in December.

ISU takes next step with Early Childhood project

The university took another step forward in a $9.8 million project to relocate and expand its Early Childhood Education Development Center.

Trustees authorized the administration to obtain necessary state approvals and to enter into contracts to design, construct and equip the renovation/expansion of the Chestnut Building to house the early childhood center.

Project funding includes $3 million from Vigo County and $1 million from the City of Terre Haute through American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding; $1 million from the Wabash River Regional Development Authority through READI grant funding; and $4.8 million from the Lilly Endowment.

Based on surveys, focus groups and meetings, as well as an analysis of early childhood data, "a need for expanded access to high-quality and affordable child care opportunities was identified as a priority," according to ISU.

Relocation and expansion of the ISU Early Childhood Education Development Center from its current location to the Chestnut Building, adjacent to the Bayh College of Education, "provides for an improved and expanded modern facility to serve the needs of the Wabash Valley and the university."

Project scope includes upgrades to building mechanical, electrical and fire suppression systems to meet state child care licensing and national accreditation standards as well as installation of a new elevator.

Room and board rates up 2.7%

Trustees also approved an increase in room and board rates for 2024-25.

The increase for a traditional residence hall room with a standard meal plan, representing the majority of on-campus rooms, reflects a combined 2.7% increase for 2024-25.

The combined cost of the housing and dining (traditional/standard meal plan) is $11,794 per academic year, up $310 or $155 per semester.

The current rate per academic year is $11,484.

For students who want a single room, the added housing cost would go up, from $750 to $1,000 more per semester than the double room rate.

Freshman students are housed in residence halls assigned the traditional room category.

Trustee Troy Woodruff voted against the increase. The process in the past has involved discussion at a finance committee meeting prior to consideration by the full board of trustees.

"It didn't happen through that normal process," he said. "I think it's important that we follow that process" that gives committee members another opportunity — prior to the trustees meeting — to ask questions.

"I didn't feel like I had that opportunity," he said. He believes it's important to fully vet rate increases affecting students.

Trustees do receive information on agenda items in advance of the meeting and have opportunities to ask questions, according to the university.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue