80 combat engagements took place on 26 December – General Staff

A total of 80 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers took place at the front on 26 December 2023.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 December

Details: A total of 80 combat engagements took place over the past day. The Russians launched 8 missile strikes and 60 airstrikes, and fired 69 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

It is noted that about 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka and north-east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians were trying to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Lyman front, the defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces persisted in holding back the Russians, as they kept trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 16 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians near Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), repelling seven attacks in the area.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled nine Russian attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing their efforts to expand their bridgehead. The Russians, despite their significant losses, keep trying to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. They carried out 14 unsuccessful assault operations but received a worthy response from Ukrainian defenders and retreated.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 17 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated and 5 anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian air defence destroyed two Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles and one reconnaissance UAV.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pointed out that tactical aircraft of Ukraine’s Air Force successfully targeted the Novocherkassk large landing ship belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a command post, two artillery systems and other three important facilities belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!