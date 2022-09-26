80+ dogs seized near Rock Hill in animal fighting investigation, sheriff says

More than 80 dogs were seized Sunday outside Rock Hill in an animal fighting and illegal breeding investigation, the York County Sheriff said.

The dogs included about 50 pit bulls and 30 beagles, Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement.

The seizure is part of a joint investigation into fighting dogs and illegal breeding that includes federal agents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, State Law Enforcement Division, and the sheriff’s office, Tolson said in a news release.

“Animal cruelty on any level is disturbing,” Tolson said in the release. “We’re grateful to work with all levels of law enforcement to combat the evilness of animal fighting.”

The dogs were taken from properties off Wildcat Creek Road south of Rock Hill, deputies said in the statement.

York County Animal Control and a contractor that specializes in rescuing fighting dogs took custody of the animals, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

