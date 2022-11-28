Save hundreds on the best Cyber Monday handbag deals of 2022

Shop designer purses and handbags for steep discounts this Cyber Monday.

Updated 10:00 a.m. EST: Hey shoppers! Cyber Monday is here and we're busy gathering the best deals on your favorite brands like Kate Spade and Tory Burch. It's no surprise that the best deals are happening over at Kate Spade Surprise. Plus, today they're also offering a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more. Check back to find our updated recommendations for the best savings. Happy deal hunting! — Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed

Cyber Monday is finally here, which means time to score major deals on luxury items like designer handbags, wallets and accessories. You can save up to 60% on Tory Burch, 60% on Kate Spade and up to 70% on Michael Kors bags this Cyber Monday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise at an incredible 75% off. These deals won't last long, so shop now to get the best prices!

The 5 best deals on handbags for Cyber Monday 2022

Cyber Monday Kate Spade purse deals

You can't go wrong with a bag from Kate Spade—especially at these prices.

Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody. Keep in mind, at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code CYBERMON to take advantage of deal prices.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals

The Kate Spade Mel Packable Tote comes with a wristlet and is $200 off today.

Bundle Kate Spade favorites for even bigger savings with code MAKEITTWO. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise today, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade wallet deals

Kate Spade wallets make great gifts for any occasion.

Don't forget to use code CYBERMON to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals prices at Kate Spade.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise clothing and accessories deals

Kate Spade holiday accessories are hard to pass up at these prices.

Kate Spade accessories and clothing are deeply discounted today. For even bigger savings on bundles use code MAKEITTWO. Plus, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Tory Burch purse deals

What's better than giving the gift of a classic Tory Burch bag?

Tory Burch's iconic handbags are on sale this Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the McGraw Bucket Bag for a massive discount at $314 (you'll save $134). Tory Burch is also hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets.

Cyber Monday Michael Kors purse deals

Classic Michael Kors bags are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When does Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

When is the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale?

Kate Spade's Cyber Monday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.

When is the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale?

The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale?

The Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale is here, and you can save up to 70% off markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Cyber Monday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday begins. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

