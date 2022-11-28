Save hundreds on the best Cyber Monday handbag deals of 2022
Updated 10:00 a.m. EST: Hey shoppers! Cyber Monday is here and we're busy gathering the best deals on your favorite brands like Kate Spade and Tory Burch. It's no surprise that the best deals are happening over at Kate Spade Surprise. Plus, today they're also offering a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more. Check back to find our updated recommendations for the best savings. Happy deal hunting! — Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed
Cyber Monday is finally here, which means time to score major deals on luxury items like designer handbags, wallets and accessories. You can save up to 60% on Tory Burch, 60% on Kate Spade and up to 70% on Michael Kors bags this Cyber Monday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise at an incredible 75% off. These deals won't last long, so shop now to get the best prices!
Cyber Monday Kate Spade purse deals
Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody. Keep in mind, at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code CYBERMON to take advantage of deal prices.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag for $71.20 with code CYBERMON (Save $106.80)
Kate Spade Thompson Small Top Handle Bag for $119.20 with code CYBERMON (Save $178.80)
Kate Spade Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody for $124 with code CYBERMON (Save $124)
Kate Spade Thompson Medium Bucket Bag for $139.20 with code CYBERMON (Save $208.80)
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-top Tote for $164 with code CYBERMON (Save $164)
Kate Spade Voyage Colorblocked Medium Satchel for $174 with code CYBERMON (Save $174)
Kate Spade Lucy Lady Leopard Needlepoint Small Crossbody for $150.60 with code CYBERMON (Save $207.40)
Kate Spade Katy Pearl Embellished Medium Shoulder Bag for $159.20 with code CYBERMON (Save $238.80)
Kate Spade Knott Croc-embossed Medium Satchel for $199 with code CYBERMON (Save $199)
Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals
Bundle Kate Spade favorites for even bigger savings with code MAKEITTWO. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise today, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.
Kate Spade Kiki Sequin Convertible Wristlet for $49 (Save $149)
Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel Bundle for $129 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $409)
Kate Spade Staci Medium Satchel Bundle for $169 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $399)
Kate Spade Perry and Staci Laptop Tote Bundle for $169 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $429)
Kate Spade Leila Shoulder Bag Bundle for $189 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $439)
Cyber Monday Kate Spade wallet deals
Don't forget to use code CYBERMON to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals prices at Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Veronica Wristlet for $39.20 with code CYBERMON (Save $58.80)
Kate Spade Purl Embellished Cardholder for $44 with code CYBERMON (Save $44)
Kate Spade Morgan Gusseted Wristlet for $49 with code CYBERMON (Save $49)
Kate Spade Gala Stone Embellished Small Slim Bifold Wallet for $69 with code CYBERMON (Save $69)
Kate Spade Hudson Colorblocked Bifold Wallet for $74 with code CYBERMON (Save $74)
Kate Spade Morgan Slim Bifold Wallet for $74 with code CYBERMON (Save $74)
Kate Spade Knott Zip Slim Wallet for $84 with code CYBERMON (Save $84)
Kate Spade Katy Bifold Flap Wallet for $94 with code CYBERMON (Save $94)
Kate Spade Racing Stripe Zip-around Continental Wallet for $105 with code CYBERMON (Save $105)
Kate Spade Evelyn Quilted Zip-around Continental Wallet for $136.80 with code CYBERMON (Save $91.20)
Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise clothing and accessories deals
Kate Spade accessories and clothing are deeply discounted today. For even bigger savings on bundles use code MAKEITTWO. Plus, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.
Kate Spade Ready Set Bow Pave Mini Pendant for $14 (Save $55)
Kate Spade Snow Day Studs Bundle for $39 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $69)
Kate Spade Lady Marmalade Studs and Cuff Bundle for $32 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $96)
Kate Spade Tinsel North South Flap Phone Crossbody for $79 (Save$120)
Kate Spade String Light Beanie and Scarf Bundle for $79 with code MAKEITTWO (Save $119)
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse North South Flap Phone Crossbody for $99 (Save $130)
Cyber Monday Tory Burch purse deals
Tory Burch's iconic handbags are on sale this Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the McGraw Bucket Bag for a massive discount at $314 (you'll save $134). Tory Burch is also hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets.
Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag in select colors for $314 (Save $134)
Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag in select colors for $384 (Save $164)
Cyber Monday Michael Kors purse deals
Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $79 (Save $319)
Michael Kors Emilia Medium Logo Shoulder Bag for $79 (Save $319)
Michael Kors Trisha Medium Pebbled Crossbody for $99 (Save $299)
Michael Kors Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $99 (Save $349)
Michael Kors Lita Small Two-Tone Logo and Leather Crossbody Bag for $99 ($249)
Michael Kors Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (Save $349)
Michael Kors Jet Set Charm Small Logo Shoulder Bag for $118.80 (Save $79.20)
Michael Kors Serena Small Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 (Save $509)
Michael Kors Valerie Medium Logo Satchel for $129 (Save $269)
When does Cyber Monday start?
Black Friday 2022 was Friday November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.
When is the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale?
Kate Spade's Cyber Monday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.
When is the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale?
The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.
When is the Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale?
The Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale is here, and you can save up to 70% off markdowns.
What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?
You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Cyber Monday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.
If you're in the Metro Detroit or Metro Phoenix areas, we recommend checking out the Detroit Free Press and the Arizona Republic for even more deal-hunting coverage.
How long do Cyber Monday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday begins. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
