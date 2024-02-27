I-80 and Highway 50 construction to cause delays on Capital City Freeway. Here’s when

Travelers, brace yourselves for road closures this week.

As part of the Yolo I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and the West Sacramento Sycamore Trail Extension, construction this week will cause closures for both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway, through West Sacramento, according to news releases from the California Department of Transportation and the city.

Motorists should anticipate delays in both directions within the construction zone and a speed limit of 55 mph for worker and driver safety

Residents in the vicinity of the freeway, also known as Business 80 and Highway 50, in West Sacramento should also expect noise disturbances due to construction, officials said.

Scheduled closures and locations

As part of the Yolo I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and the Sycamore Trail Extension, construction this week will cause closures for both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50 in Yolo County.

Westbound Highway 50

On Wednesday and Thursday, commuters can expect a full closure of westbound Highway 50, according to the city.

Here’s how closures could affect your commute:

Westbound Highway 50 on-ramp will be closed at Jefferson Boulevard and Tower Bridge Gateway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound Highway 50 on-ramp at Fifth and W Street will close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Southbound Interstate 5’s connector to westbound Highway 50 will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-5 connector to westbound Highway 50 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For the closures on westbound Highway 50, traffic will be diverted to the northbound I-5 and I-80 interchange from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Eastbound Highway 50

On Thursday and Friday, commuters can expect a full closure of eastbound Highway 50.

Here’s how closures could affect your commute:

Westbound I-80 connector to eastbound Highway 50 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound Highway 50 on-ramp at Harbor Boulevard will be blocked from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For the closures on eastbound Highway 50, motorists will be diverted to the eastbound I-80 connector between midnight and 4 a.m.

The schedule may change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials or construction related issues, officials said.

Caltrans suggests motorists use QuickMap to view current road conditions and to “Be Work Zone Alert.”

The construction is part of the $280 million Yolo I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, which includes $47 million from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to expand and rehabilitate the road surface on I-80 and Highway 50.

Meanwhile, city officials have been working on the Sycamore Trail Extension, a new pedestrian and bike bridge connecting a “much-needed” north-south route for residents. The bridge connects Evergreen Avenue near Joey Lopes Park with the Washington Unified School District’s Clarendon Street Campus, known as the Virtual Academy.

