80-Year-Old Asian American Man Assaulted and Robbed in San Leandro
A video of an elderly Asian American man calling for help during an apparent assault and robbery by two hooded and masked suspects in San Leandro, Calif. has surfaced online.
What happened: An 80-year-old Asian man was allegedly robbed on Saturday after a group of young men attacked him, KRON4 reported.
The victim was walking along the 14200 block of Acapulco Road when the suspects jumped him, pushed him to the ground and eventually took his watch.
Surveillance footage shows the victim calling for help while some giggling -- presumably from someone in the getaway car close by -- can be heard in the background, according to ABC7.
Under investigation: Local authorities have yet to find any indication that the victim, who suffered minor injuries, was targeted due to his race, although they “are pursuing all avenues of investigative leads.”
Officials described the two suspects as young men with thin builds between 16 and 19 years old.
The alleged robbers fled the scene in a blue Subaru sedan with black and silver rims.
Less than two hours later, a similar vehicle was seen during a robbery in another part of the city.
A younger woman in that incident was reportedly robbed of her purse.
San Leandro Police are urging witnesses of the crime or anyone with helpful information to contact (510) 577-2740 or text TipSLPolice at 888777.
Featured Image via NBC Bay Area
