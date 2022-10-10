80-year-old California woman mauled to death by dogs while out for a walk

An 80-year-old California woman was mauled to death by two dogs while out for a walk on Friday morning, officials said.

Soon Han was out for a walk in San Bernardino County when two Dogo Argentino breed dogs from a nearby home attacked her, according to a statement from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the area of Vinton Street and Mesa Road at approximately 11 a.m. where Han was found unresponsive in the roadway.

"Han suffered major injuries during the attack and was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in the statement. "The dog owner was located and is cooperating with the investigation."

The two dogs responsible for the attack are in custody of San Bernardino County Animal Care & Control, where they'll be held until the investigation into the incident is over.

Dogos Argentinos are known for being muscular, athletic and can weigh anywhere between 80 to 100 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is encouraging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

