80-year-old faces Lowndes cocaine charges

Jul. 30—VALDOSTA — An 80-year-old Valdosta man was arrested on drug charges Thursday in Valdosta, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators executed a search warrant in the 700 block of East Ann Street, said a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. Valdosta Housing Authority residents had reported an increase in criminal activity in the Ora Lee West area, the statement said.

Surveillance was started and an arrest was made of "a supplier of cocaine in the immediate area," the sheriff's office said.

Izell Adams, a.k.a. "Ike," 80, of Valdosta is charged with possession of tools for commission of a crime and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, a county booking report said.

Investigators recovered about $3,500 of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as money believed to come from drug sales, the statement said.

The Lowndes County K9 unit assisted in the case, the sheriff's office said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.