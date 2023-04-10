80-year-old found dead in NC almost 2 months ago. Suspect just arrested in GA, cops say

Nearly two months after an 80-year-old was found dead in North Carolina, a suspect has been arrested in Georgia, deputies say.

Bertie County deputies said they arrested Robert Tyjuan Reid on Wednesday, April 5, in Covington, Georgia. Reid is charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and other related felony charges.

He is in custody in Georgia, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they found Lan Rawls dead just before midnight Feb. 20 in an Aulander residence. Rochelle Harrell, 62, was also at the scene and was flown to a hospital in Greenville with critical injuries.

Investigators found no motive or signs of forced entry into the home where the two women were found, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.

Any motive is still unknown, Rawls’ daughter, Cathy Lapid told WCTI.

“We now know the who, but we don’t know the why,” Lapid told the outlet. “We might not know the why for a while, if at all.”

The family was shocked by Reid’s arrest, Lapid told WITN.

“Not in a million years could you ever imagine something like this happening in Aulander, and so part of the reaction is shock and is trying to deal with digesting and processing this person was from Georgia, not even a part of our community,” she said.

Aulander is about 110 miles northeast of Raleigh.

Granddaughter beats 85-year-old grandmother and disables her phone, Louisiana cops say

96-year-old woman found dead in freezer, and daughter is charged, Illinois reports say

Family finds 87-year-old dead in her wheelchair; it was a homicide, Illinois cops say