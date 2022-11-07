80-year-old found dismembered in welfare check, AZ cops say. Former roommate arrested

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of his 80-year-old former roommate in Arizona, according to police.

Thomas Wallace was arrested on Nov. 4 for ”murder in the second degree, in connection with an active death investigation,” according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said they responded to a house near 4400 North 30th Ave. to perform a welfare check after a man had not been seen or heard from in a while.

After there was no answer at the door, officers entered the home and noticed a “strong foul odor,” according to Fox10. After cutting open two black trash bags in a bedroom, police found the victim’s body.

Police found blood splatter on the living room ceiling and walls, according to 12 News. Severed body parts were found in a pile of blankets in a laundry basket.

“It’s a sad thing for it to happen to him because he didn’t deserve that,” Ruby Lowry, one of the victim’s neighbors since the 1970’s, told 12 News. “He was a good neighbor. He would help anybody. He would go over and help at the church.”

While investigating, police found that a woman named Ramona Gonzalez moved into the victim’s home last year, according to FOX10.

After police discovered the victim’s car was gone, they were able to track it down at a motel near the home, according to CBS5. There they reported finding Wallace and Gonzalez.

The pair are accused of pawning off the victim’s belongings and living off the funds, according to CBS5. Gonzalez was booked into jail on fraud and theft charges.

Man’s foot was found in a bucket 3 years ago. Louisiana cops now know who it belongs to

Tenant kills landlord and dismembers her body after eviction notice, Illinois cops say

Landlord missing for months was killed by tenant after rent dispute, Arizona cops say