80-year-old homeowner shoots, kills would-be armed robber: police

Lawrence Richard
·1 min read

An 80-year-old Michigan man was released from police custody after it was determined he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot an armed man who intended to rob his home Thursday, police said.

The elderly man sprung into action to defend himself and his belongings after a 31-year-old armed intruder entered the Flint Township residence just before 9 p.m., WNEM-TV reported.

A Michigan State Police vehicle sits parked outside Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on September 27, 2019. <span class="copyright">Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images</span>
A Michigan State Police vehicle sits parked outside Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on September 27, 2019. Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The 80-year-old confronted the 31-year-old in the home before shooting and killing him, police said.

CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER TURNS TABLES ON SUSPECTED BURGLAR, DISHES OUT NASTY BEATDOWN

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories