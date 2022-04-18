80-year-old man alleged to have been killed by grandson in Pierce County is identified

An 80-year-old man who Pierce County prosecutors have alleged was killed by his 27-year-old grandson at their Frederickson home was identified Monday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Raymond Plattner of Tacoma died April 12 in the 16500 block of 50th Avenue Court East, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s cause and manner of death are pending, which is a temporary designation when more investigation or test results are required.

According to the county’s website, the medical examiner classifies manner of death as one of five categories: accident, homicide, natural, suicide and undetermined.

Plattner’s grandson, Antonio Ray Perez, was charged the day after the victim’s death with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and unlawful imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and was ordered held without bail.

According to court documents, Perez is believed to have issues with his mental health. The court ordered that he undergo a mental health evaluation.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies began investigating after a 911 caller told dispatchers that her son had killed his grandfather. Deputies responded and arrested Perez at the Frederickson home without incident. According to charging documents, Perez allegedly told detectives he choked his grandfather.

Deputies reported that the victim appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head, court documents state.