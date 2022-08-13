80-year-old man assaulted at MBTA Park Street Station

One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at MBTA’s Park Street Station on Friday morning.

Transit Police said officers responded to the station’s Green Line platform just before 10 a.m. and located an 80-year-old man bleeding from his face. Emergency crews rendered aid before transporting him to a local area hospital for his injuries.

Officers later identified James Walsh, 66, of Holbrook in possession of the victim’s bag that he stated Walsh grabbed before punching and kicking him to the ground.

A concerned citizen pulled Walsh away from the elderly man before Police arrived on the scene, officials stated.

Walsh was placed into custody for assault & battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

