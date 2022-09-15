80-year-old man beaten in downtown Erie dies; DA says death investigation ongoing by police

The severe beating of an 80-year-old man in downtown Erie in August has become a death investigation for city police.

The man, whose name had not been released by authorities as of Wednesday afternoon, died at UPMC Hamot Tuesday morning after being hospitalized since the Aug. 18 attack, officials reported.

An autopsy on the man was performed on Wednesday afternoon. The results were not available late Wednesday.

The man's accused attacker, Luis A. Salome-Gonzalez, 30, of Erie, remained in the Erie County Prison on $35,000 bond Wednesday. City police charged him after the attack with a felony count of aggravated assault; misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering and disorderly conduct; and a summary count of harassment.

No new charges had been filed in the case as of Wednesday afternoon. Salome-Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28 for his preliminary hearing on the charges Erie police filed on Aug. 18.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said Wednesday she could not comment on the case as it is active and the investigation is ongoing by Erie police.

The attack

Investigators said the attack happened during an altercation between the man and Salome-Gonzalez on Aug. 18 at about 2:25 p.m. near a parking deck at East 11th and French streets.

Erie police accuse Salome-Gonzalez of striking the man in the upper chest and chin area with a garbage can, knocking the man to the ground. Witnesses to the incident told responding officers that after the man was knocked down, Salome-Gonzalez stood over him and struck him in the face multiple times, according to information in the criminal complaint filed by Detective Sgt. Craig Stoker and Detective James Langdon.

The witnesses said they heard Salome-Gonzalez and the man arguing before the assault.

The man was reported as unresponsive, with no pulse and blood on his face and the back of his head, after he was assaulted. He was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he was in a coma, police reported after the incident.

Officers were given a description of the suspect and were told he fled east on East 11th Street. The officers took Salome-Gonzalez into custody a short time later.

