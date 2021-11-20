80-year-old man dead after wreck involving unoccupied tractor trailer in Arlington

An 80-year-old man involved in a wreck in Arlington on Wednesday has died, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Authorities were notified of the man’s death on Friday, according to a department statement.

The wreck occurred Wednesday at around 7:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Park Boulevard. Investigators believe the man was traveling westbound along Woodland Park, authorities said, when he hit the back corner of an unoccupied tractor trailer parked in the roadway.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

As of Friday evening, the man has not been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Arlington police said the crash remains under investigation.