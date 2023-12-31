80-year-old man dies in Braintree fire. 'Conditions were bad,' firefighter says

Firefighters try to knock down a fire on Hobart Avenue in Braintree on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. An 80-year-old man died inside the home.

BRAINTREE − An 80-year-old man died in a house fire on Hobart Avenue early Saturday morning.

A passerby called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to report the fire at 29 Hobart Ave., firefighters said.

Heavy flames, smoke and structural issues drove firefighters out of the home, WCVB reported.

"The initial companies made a big push to get in, but the conditions were bad," fire Lt. Fred Viola said. "There were holes in the floor and the ceiling because the fire had good headway."

A second alarm was then struck and firefighters went back inside the home as mutual aid from nearby communities arrived.

As crews searched the home, they found the 80-year-old man dead in a room on the second floor that was next to the room where the fire was primarily burning.

The man's name was not released. No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, Viola said.

Investigators found no working smoke alarms inside the home, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said.

"Unfortunately, (the resident) was not alerted by smoke detectors," Viola said.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down at about 6:30 a.m.

Braintree firefighters and police and State Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The fire does not appear to be suspicious, a fire marshal's office spokesperson said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 80-year-old man dies in Braintree fire