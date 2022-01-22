80-Year-Old Man Drives A Ferrari F40

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

We should all aspire to be like this in retirement.

It’s not an overstatement to say the Ferrari F40 is not only one of the most iconic cars to have rolled out of Maranello but also any production facility in the entire world. While we know Ferrari has made faster and more advanced cars since, there’s something enthralling about the F40 which spans generations. An excellent example of its undying appeal is this 80-year-old named John who still drives his Ferrari F40.

image credit: YouTube

The thought of not driving fun cars at some point in life isn’t something we like to dwell on. Maybe that’s what makes John’s story so fascinating, because we hope to be like him. The man rattles off a long list of vehicles he’s driven and owned, not all of them entertaining, but you can tell he really relishes the F40. We can’t blame him one bit.

John also for a long time raced cars. He rattles off a list of cars he piloted on different tracks, experiences he had, etc. More people should have these kinds of interactions with cars, instead of just driving in rush hour traffic.

We sincerely believe cars were made to be driven. While we’re not into lecturing others on what to do with a vehicle they own, since ownership should give you the right to do with it as you will as long as you’re not harming someone else, it’s always great to see when people actually drive their supercars. Too many sit in a pristine garage or showroom with almost no miles on the odometer because they’re just a work of art on wheels or an investment that’s too valuable to take out on the road or track.

It’s great how John remarks on the iconic look of the Ferrari F40, saying “it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up, almost.” There’s no mistaking it for anything else and its influence has been felt all the way through today.

