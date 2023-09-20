80-year-old man killed in Lexington’s latest homicide. Police investigating.

The Lexington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after an 80-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Arliss Stewart. He was pronounced dead at 11:44 p.m. from a gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said the incident happened in the 600 block of Marshall Lane.

The coroner’s office ruled Stewart’s death a homicide. Police previously said they’re conducting a death investigation but have not released any additional details.

If police investigate the shooting as a homcide, it would be the 16th homicide in Lexington this year and the first since Aug. 27.

The shooter barricaded themselves inside the home where Stewart was killed, according to the coroner’s office.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area late Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.