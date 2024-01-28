80-year-old man missing from Catawba County: NCDPS

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The public help is requested in locating a Conover man who has gone missing, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Officials announced that 80-year-old Richard Henchey was reported missing on Saturday, January 27. He may be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Mr. Henchey (NCDPS)

Mr. Henchey is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 225 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Henchey was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants. He was went missing from Birdie Lane NE and was last spotted on Conover Boulevard headed towards Highway 16.

Mr. Henchey has a silver 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the N.C. license plate KJZ1698.

Anyone who may know Mr. Henchey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Deputy Cavender at 828-464-3112.

