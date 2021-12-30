80-year-old man with multiple medical conditions missing from Louisville home found safe

Stanfield Blockton, 80, was last seen days before Christmas near Dixie Highway in Louisville, LMPD said.

UPDATE: Blockton was found safe late Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police is searching for an 80-year-old man with multiple medical conditions last seen days before Christmas, the department said Wednesday night.

Relatives of Stanfield Blockton's reported him missing after they returned to their home in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway on Dec. 22 to find him gone, LMPD said in a missing persons alert.

He has Schizophrenia and a heart condition, both of which require medication, "along with other medical conditions that require constant attention," LMPD said. He is not from Louisville, the department added.

Blockton, who is Black, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or who has information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673 or 911.

