80-year-old man reported missing from Van Buren County

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for help to find a missing 80-year-old man from Van Buren County.

An undated photo of Robert Lloyd Gale (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Gale was last seen leaving his Bangor Township home Wednesday around 9 a.m. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 165 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He has blue eyes, is mostly bald and wears glasses. It is unclear exactly what he was wearing Wednesday but family told police he would regularly wear a red and black checkered jacket or an olive green winter coat with a light green baseball cap.

Gale has dementia and other medical conditions that require medicine every day.

He may be driving a 2006 red Ford Ranger single cab truck with no bed cover and some rust around the wheel wells. It has Michigan license plate 0PYM02, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office provided a photo of Gale.

Anyone who may have seen Gale or knows where he is should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer269.343.2100 or your local Police Department.

