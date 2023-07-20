80-year-old man said he killed his wife in their Sanford home. Police are trying to figure out why.

On Thursday a man from Sanford called 911 to let dispatchers know he killed his wife.

Around 8 a.m., Nicholas Coulantes, 80, called an emergency dispatcher to report a shooting at his home on the 200 block of South Summerlin Avenue, according to the Sanford Police Department.

In an emailed press release, Bianca Gillett, a spokesperson for the Sanford Police Department, said Coulantes told the dispatcher he shot a person.

Coulantes continued to speak with the dispatcher until Sanford police arrived, Gillett said in the email.

When officer arrived, Coulantes was waiting for them in front of his home.

Gillett said his wife, Alexandra Coulantes, 78, was located inside the house with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Coulantes shot his wife before calling and informing police, though it’s unclear why the shooting occurred.

“This isn’t a case of who killed Alexandria. The ‘why’ Nicholas Coulantes took the life of his wife is what investigators are working hard to understand,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a prepared statement. “This is a devastating event and we would at least like to give Alexandria’s family the answer to that question.”

Nicholas Coulantes was arrested on charges of second degree homicide.

arabines@orlandosentinel.com