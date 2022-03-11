80-year-old Marietta woman charged with vehicular homicide

Mar. 11—An elderly Marietta woman was arrested Saturday on charges related to a November wreck that left a man dead, according to police.

While exiting a private property in Powder Springs, Carolyn Nyman, 80, allegedly failed to yield the right of way to Michael Clark, 64. While turning from the property onto Austell Powder Springs Road, Nyman's 2019 Honda Civic collided with Clark's 1992 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

Clark, of Powder Springs, was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he died, police said.

Nyman faces two charges: a felony for second-degree vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor for failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway.

Nyman was released from Cobb County jail the day of her arrest on a $7,500 bond.